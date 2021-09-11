CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia River Network plans beginner river safety classes

By From staff reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — After initial offerings sold out almost immediately, Georgia River Network has added additional introductory kayaking and water safety classes to its September events calendar to help train new paddlers who are finding their way to Georgia’s rivers as an outdoor escape from the pandemic. One of the class offerings, Rescue for Rec Boaters, is possibly the first time a comprehensive safety and rescue class has been offered for lake and Class I river paddlers in this region.

www.henryherald.com

