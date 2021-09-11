CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 6 days ago

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bt309ss00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coos Bay, OR
