Coos Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 12
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0