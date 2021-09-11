CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 6 days ago

EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bt304TF00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

City
Evansville, IN
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
