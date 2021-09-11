Evansville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
