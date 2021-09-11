CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Local officials urge Governor Kathy Hochul to stop NYSEG from auctioning Bell Station Property

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful, natural land that could be managed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust or DEC is in danger of being auctioned off by NYSEG. This week, Assemblymember Anna R. Kelles and Senator Pamela Helming wrote to Governor Kathy Hochul to ask for her “urgent help preserving an undeveloped stretch of Cayuga Lake. Bell Station is a remarkable, 470-acre property featuring 3,400 feet of pristine shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake. The property was originally acquired by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) for a power plant that was never built. Bell Station features wooded hillsides, cascading waterfalls, extensive fields currently leased for agriculture, and several tributaries to the lake.

The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
