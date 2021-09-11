Local officials urge Governor Kathy Hochul to stop NYSEG from auctioning Bell Station Property

A beautiful, natural land that could be managed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust or DEC is in danger of being auctioned off by NYSEG. This week, Assemblymember Anna R. Kelles and Senator Pamela Helming wrote to Governor Kathy Hochul to ask for her “urgent help preserving an undeveloped stretch of Cayuga Lake. Bell Station is a remarkable, 470-acre property featuring 3,400 feet of pristine shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake. The property was originally acquired by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) for a power plant that was never built. Bell Station features wooded hillsides, cascading waterfalls, extensive fields currently leased for agriculture, and several tributaries to the lake.