CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Investors Aren't Seeing Coinbase's Revolutionary Potential

By Zhiyuan Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

In the last three months, shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are up nearly 20% after days of consistent sell-off from its overvalued initial public offering. Most of the skepticism surrounding the exchange stems from its overreliance on trading fees. Coinbase is a brokerage platform for buying, selling, and transferring cryptocurrencies and mostly relies on trading commissions for revenue.

Despite tremendous growth, the cryptocurrency brokerage industry is racing to offer the best pricing available for consumers to invest in cryptocurrencies, driving down margins. But luckily, Coinbase realizes this and is diversifying into a field with tremendous potential. So let's look at why the stock is a solid buy for investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uy9PT_0bt2zumF00
Image source: Getty Images.

The rise of blockchain analytics

In recent years, malicious ransomware as a service (RaaS) has gained significant momentum, with over 4,000 cyberattacks occurring daily in the U.S. Hackers infect victim's computers with malware, locking them down and demanding ransom in exchange for the "unlocking" service. What's more, hackers' appetites have surged, with demands of millions of dollars in ransom. In May, the hack of a major fuel pipeline disrupted services and forced its operators to ultimately cough up the ransom. Those funds were eventually tracked down.

That brings up the main topic: cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are now the preferred medium of exchange for hackers to demand ransom from victims to unlock their computers. With blockchain analytics, Coinbase can play a vital role in tracking them down. This works by comparing hackers' wallet addresses to that of know-your-customer (KYC) information stored on its database and identifying them to law enforcement. It's a move that can restore trust in the cryptocurrency community.

What's more, the same tactics are now applicable to stop illicit activities. Wallets linked to merchants that sell items like illegal firearms or narcotics can be blacklisted. It can also unveil the identity of criminals doing business with them if they are Coinbase customers. On top of that, since most cryptocurrencies have a public ledger, the company can also trace the flow of funds to and from wallets suspected of engaging in practices like tax evasion. Although small, Coinbase secured a few contracts with government agencies like the IRS and the Secret Service, with additional interest from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Robust financials

At the end of the day, keep in mind that Coinbase stock is backed by solid fundamentals, unlike many of the cryptocurrencies themselves. During the second quarter of 2021, revenue and earnings grew by 1,040% and 4,918%, respectively, to $2.033 billion and $1.606 billion. Its financials are rapidly catching up to the company's $56.32 billion market cap. There are now 83 cryptocurrencies traded on Coinbase (the world's 13th largest digital currency exchange by volume), up from 54 in the first half of 2020.

The company has an ambitious goal of convincing over 1 billion people to trade cryptocurrencies, and it has developed a clever way of doing so. Users can watch educational content on its platform and earn cryptocurrency for their time -- something that it could easily rebrand to attract advertisers onto its platforms. Around 2.3 million users were engaged in one of its learning campaigns during Q2.

What's more, its newest venture involves taking a step toward cryptocurrency borrowing and lending, which has evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry. Using this setup, investors pledge their tokens to take out a low-interest asset loan to cover their expenses while their principal continues to compound.

Overall, Coinbase is evolving rapidly, just like cryptocurrencies themselves. I'd expect its new ventures, especially blockchain analytics, to more than make up for its growth shortfalls should trading volume decline. That makes it a top cryptocurrency stock to check out now.

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Up Today In Defiance Of Wider Crypto Market Slump?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.71% higher over 24 hours at $0.255 early Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has gained 1.6% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE rose 4.36% and 6% respectively over 24 hours. Since the year began, DOGE rose...
STOCKS
Fortune

Shiba Inu coin soars more than 30% on Coinbase debut

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Shiba Inu, the China-based meme coin that looks to follow in the paw prints of Dogecoin, spiked more than 34% Friday after it began trading on Coinbase. The coin’s market cap jumped from $2.3...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Beigene Insider Trades $33.79 Million In Company Stock

John Oyler, Chief Executive Officer at Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE), made a large insider sell on September 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Oyler sold 411,838 shares of Beigene at a price of $335.95 per share. The total transaction amounted to $33,788,320.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Investors#Btc#Kyc#The Secret Service#Digital Currency Exchange
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Says Ethereum 'Clearly' Satisfies A 'Huge Unmet Need'

ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood believes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) plays a very important role in today’s crypto economy. What Happened: Wood said in a recent episode of the Bankless podcast she had been surprised at how the Ether and the Ethereum network was “mushrooming” with stablecoins, NFTs, and decentralized finance.
MARKETS
Benzinga

To The Moon! Shiba Inu Lands On Coinbase

Coinbase Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ: COIN) trading platform Coinbase just listed Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) following the recent integration on its professional trading platform Coinbase Pro. What Happened: According to a Thursday Coinbase tweet, Shiba Inu is now available "on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps." Customers of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
IRS
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase increases junk bond offering to $2B after investors swarm

Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has seen enormous demand for its junk bond offering, with the firm increasing the size of the sale by one-third from $1.5 billion to $2 billion. According to Economic Times, at least $7 billion worth of orders were placed in competition for equal quantities of...
MARKETS
u.today

Fidelity Makes Major Push to Launch Bitcoin ETF

Mutual fund giant Fidelity had a WebEx meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 8 to push for approval of its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to a recent filing. Apart from Fidelity’s executives, the list of attendees included Kyle Murray, the vice president of Chicago-based futures exchange...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Coinbase’s Junk Bonds Success an ‘Endorsement’ by Institutions

After selling off USD 2bn of debt in the form of junk bonds to a range of institutional investors, the US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has shown that “strong demand” exists among financial institutions to get exposure to the crypto space. Demand among debt investors was much higher than what could...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Why sticking it to Coinbase, Ripple isn’t the best move from the SEC

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler visited the Aspen Institute for a conference this summer and made it clear that the rules were “awfully clear” on digital assets. He said something similar in a recent interview with the Financial Times, urging blockchain and fintech developers to “talk to us, come in!” The fate of the industry, like all finance, is about trust, he added.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Global Fell on Monday

Cryptocurrency may be the financial wave of the future, but it sure wasn't a favored asset class on Monday. In a lowering-tide-sinks-all-boats situation, slumping cryptocurrency prices negatively affected the stock of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), dragging the company's share price down by more than 2% on the day. So what. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Coinbase Stock?

Coinbase is growing like a weed, but its stock is reasonably valued. It impressed investors with a solid second-quarter report, but a potential SEC lawsuit dampened that enthusiasm. It might be smarter to directly buy cryptocurrencies or invest in a more diversified fintech company. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has been a hot...
STOCKS
Axios

Coinbase proves crypto still hasn't grown up

Coinbase has bank envy. It wants to offer a dollar-denominated savings account — but those plans have been predictably halted by the SEC. Driving the news: Coinbase seems genuinely surprised and upset about this. While their product looks like a heavily-regulated bank savings account, the SEC merely wants to regulate it as a security. But Coinbase doesn't even want that level of regulation.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Why Is Coinbase’s Share Price Dropping? SEC Might Be One Reason

The SEC has been helpful for investors for multiple decades, providing protection against investment hazards like market manipulation. Since its creation after the Wall Street Crash of 1929, the SEC has come down hard on various types of exchanges, brokerages, and other financial institutions in its efforts to protect investors. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there has been speculation about whether the SEC has overstepped its boundaries.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Here’s why the U.S. SEC plans to sue Coinbase

U.S. SEC to sue Coinbase if it launches its announced "Lend" product. The crypto company delayed the launch of "Lend" until next month. Coinbase shares are down close to 3.5% on Wednesday morning. Shortly after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) expressed plans of launching a new programme that will let...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy