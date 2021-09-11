CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Weather Forecast For Salinas

 6 days ago

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bt2zqFL00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

