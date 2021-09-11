CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Lancaster Daily
 6 days ago

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt2zmxf00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

