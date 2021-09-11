(Published in the Woodward New...

All creditors having claims against Voncille E. Poole, deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Paul Shaw, Personal Representative, at the address of the Personal Representative's attorney: John R. Meinders, John R. Meinders, P.C., 2204 S.W. Main Street, Woodward, Oklahoma 73801, on or before the following presentment date: November 15, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.