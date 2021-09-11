Erie Daily Weather Forecast

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 32 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



