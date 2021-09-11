Erie Daily Weather Forecast
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
