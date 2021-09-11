CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0bt2zbFg00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

