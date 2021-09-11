Daily Weather Forecast For Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
