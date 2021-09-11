CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 6 days ago

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt2zZR600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
235
Followers
454
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy