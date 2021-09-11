CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bt2zYYN00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

