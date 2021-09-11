Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
