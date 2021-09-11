CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bt2zXfe00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

