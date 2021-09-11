CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville Weather Forecast

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 6 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bt2zVuC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
262
Followers
453
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy