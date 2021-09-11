Brownsville Weather Forecast

BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 78 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 77 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 78 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



