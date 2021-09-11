Brownsville Weather Forecast
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
