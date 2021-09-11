CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Weather Forecast For Boston

Boston Times
Boston Times
 6 days ago

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bt2zU1T00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
147
Followers
510
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy