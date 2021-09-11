CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday sun alert in Augusta — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 6 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Augusta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bt2zMCt00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

