4-Day Weather Forecast For Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
