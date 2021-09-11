CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Providence

 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt2zJYi00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

