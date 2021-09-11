4-Day Weather Forecast For Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.