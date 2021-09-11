CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Weather Forecast

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 6 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bt2z2dc00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

