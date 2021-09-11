CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Weather Forecast For Oxnard

Oxnard Daily
 6 days ago

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt2yyPm00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

