4-Day Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
