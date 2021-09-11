Lakeland Daily Weather Forecast
LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0