Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bt2ye0U00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

