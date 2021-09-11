Fort Myers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
