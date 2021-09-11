CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Sun forecast for Shreveport — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 6 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shreveport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shreveport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0bt2ycF200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

