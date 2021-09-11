CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 6 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Syracuse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Syracuse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bt2ybMJ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

