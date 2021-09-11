CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Saturday has sun for Madison — 3 ways to make the most of it

Madison Today
Madison Today
 6 days ago

(MADISON, WI) A sunny Saturday is here for Madison, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0bt2yaTa00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
127
Followers
453
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy