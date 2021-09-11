Sarasota Weather Forecast

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



