Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bt2yZXj00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

