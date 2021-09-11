Sarasota Weather Forecast
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0