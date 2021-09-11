CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem Daily Weather Forecast

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 6 days ago

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt2yV0p00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

