CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Weather Forecast For Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 6 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt2yTFN00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
337
Followers
456
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy