Pensacola Daily Weather Forecast
PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
