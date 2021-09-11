Rainy forecast for Corpus Christi? Jump on it!

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Corpus Christi, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corpus Christi:

Saturday, September 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, September 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 78 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.