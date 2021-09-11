Pompano Beach Weather Forecast
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
