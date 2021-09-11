CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Spokane

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bt2yBbX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
387
Followers
461
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy