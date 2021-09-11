Daily Weather Forecast For Spokane
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
