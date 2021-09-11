Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
