Baton Rouge, LA

Saturday has sun for Baton Rouge — 3 ways to make the most of it

Baton Rouge Voice
6 days ago
 6 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) A sunny Saturday is here for Baton Rouge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baton Rouge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bt2y5OQ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
