Honolulu, HI

Rainy forecast for Honolulu? Jump on it!

Honolulu Journal
 6 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Saturday is set to be rainy in Honolulu, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Honolulu:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bt2y0yn00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

