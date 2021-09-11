CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bt2xvjO00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
417
Followers
454
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy