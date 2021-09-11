Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
