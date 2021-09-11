CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Rainy forecast for Salt Lake City? Jump on it!

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 6 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Salt Lake City Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salt Lake City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt2xs5D00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Ut#Sunbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
326
Followers
473
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy