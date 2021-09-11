Rainy forecast for Salt Lake City? Jump on it!

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Salt Lake City Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salt Lake City:

Saturday, September 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.