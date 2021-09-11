CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rochester

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bt2xrCU00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • 13 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
360
Followers
464
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy