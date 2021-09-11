CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Saturday sun alert in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 6 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) A sunny Saturday is here for Buffalo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bt2xbK600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 24 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
294
Followers
506
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy