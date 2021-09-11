Columbus Weather Forecast

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



