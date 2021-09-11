CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Memphis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Memphis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt2xO2l00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

