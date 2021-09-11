CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Person, Kolby Johnson-Sallee among the stars as Dallas cruises past Wells

By JD Humburg
scorebooklive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Person and Kolby Johnson-Sallee scored two touchdowns apiece, and the visiting Dragons (1-1) defeated the Guardians (0-2) in Southwest Portland. Tom White threw a touchdown pass to Davis Dufort for the Guardians’ touchdown, a score set up by a 40-yard run into the red zone by Gus Johnson. The...

