CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Daily Weather Forecast

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bt2wWgI00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
294
Followers
484
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy