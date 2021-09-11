3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, FL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jacksonville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
