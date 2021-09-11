CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Jacksonville

 6 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Jacksonville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0bt2wUuq00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

