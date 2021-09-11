CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Take advantage of Saturday sun in St. Louis

 6 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for St. Louis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt2w0lX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

