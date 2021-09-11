CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 6 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bt2vxHa00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Thursday has sun for Phoenix — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes

Comments / 0

Community Policy