CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Saturday sun alert in Oakland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 6 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bt2vq6V00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
752
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy