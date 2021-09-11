4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.