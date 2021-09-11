4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
