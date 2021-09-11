CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bt2voaH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

