LETTER: Nothing changes if nothing changes

 6 days ago

There are sharp divisions in our country. The same politicians who said they would not take a Covid vaccine on the President’s recommendation in 2020 wonder why people are hesitant to take the same vaccine on the President’s recommendation in 2021. The only difference is the President is now from their party. Likewise, those once praising our past President’s push and realization of an effective vaccine in record time now express doubts about getting the vaccine. America must stop dividing into tribes and idolizing political leaders, trusting them to solve our problems.

