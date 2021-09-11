CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Seattle

 6 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seattle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bt2vZIG00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

