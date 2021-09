Next week will be marked by PlayStation Showcase, where, according to leaks, we will see previews of highly anticipated titles, including God of War. PlayStation Showcase will be held on September 9. The date is near, so the community started to speculate what will appear at the showcase. In the announcement of the event Sony wrote that we can expect new news about upcoming games, but did not provide any titles. Insiders have been fueling gamers' musings by suggesting that we'll get to see, among other things, God Of War: Ragnarok at the presentation.

